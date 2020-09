A man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 32-year-old Lorraine Cox.

22-year-old Christopher Mayer from Exeter has been charged with murder and will appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 12 September.

Five other men, aged 43, 22, 30, 33 and 71, have all been released on bail.

Lorraine's family have been updated and are being supported by trained liaison officers.