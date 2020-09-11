A 33-year-old man from Dorchester has been convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.The teenager was walking along Barnes Way in Dorchester in December 2019, when she was approached by Adrian Cordery, who sexually assaulted her on a playing field. He threatened her with a knife, telling her to do as she was told and she wouldn’t get hurt.

The 15-year-old girl was threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted on playing fields in Dorchester. Credit: ITV West Country

Cordery was caught after he was identified in CCTV footage showing him appearing to follow his victim.Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, says: “This was a truly shocking sexual attack on a teenage girl that has understandably had a devastating impact on her and her family.“While our thoughts remain first and foremost with them, we must also recognise the concern this attack caused for the wider Dorchester community.

DI Seymour has also thanked the girl for her courage in the face of "such a horrific ordeal."

He says, “I can only hope that her bravery will encourage anyone else unfortunate enough to be subjected to a sexual attack of this nature to have the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that they will be supported and that we will do everything we can to identity those responsible.”

Cordery will be sentenced on Tuesday 3 November 2020.