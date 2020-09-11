Five people have been arrested following a disorder in Pinehurst in Swindon in which a boy was stabbed.Police were called to The Circle area at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday 10 September to deal with reports of a large group of people involved in a disorder.A 16-year-old boy suffered a stab wound and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. His injuries were not life threatening and he was released from hospital a short time later.

Five people have been arrested as follows:

A 16-year-old boy from Swindon on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent

A 16-year-old boy from Swindon on suspicion of criminal damage

A 22-year-old man from Swindon on suspicion of affray

A 22-year-old man from Swindon on suspicion of affray

A 15-year-old boy from Swindon on suspicion of affray

Det Insp Matt Smith from Wiltshire Police says: "This was a violent incident involving a large group of people in The Circle area during daylight hours. We know there were a number of witnesses, as well as people who would have been driving past the area who may have caught the incident, or footage of those involved, on a dash cam.

"I'd appeal to anyone who may have been in The Circle, Linden Avenue or Beech Avenue areas between 5.30pm and 7pm on Thursday night to please get in touch as you may have crucial information to help with our enquiries."

Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and no doubt causes a sense of fear amongst those law abiding residents within the community. Det Insp Matt Smith, Wiltshire Police

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area to reassure residents.

Anyone with information should call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200091200.