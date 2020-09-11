Minke whale spotted off coast of Cornwall

This is the moment a kayaker and wildlife enthusiast encountered a majestic minke whale off the coast of Cornwall.

Rupert Kirkwood, who is known as the Lone Kayaker, spotted the animal in waters near Fowey on September 10.

In calm conditions, the whale was filmed emerging from the water while Mr Kirkwood watched on from his boat.

Mr Kirkwood also spotted tuna fish while kayaking off the coast of Cornwall. Credit: The Lone Kayaker

The whales, which are regarded as “difficult to spot” because of their diminutive size, are usually solitary creatures but can sometimes be seen travelling or feeding in small groups where there is an abundance of food.

While out on his trip, Mr Kirkwood also witnessed tuna, dolphins and porpoises.

