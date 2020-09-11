Missing woman in Exeter murder investigation was 'warm, bubbly and fun'

A missing woman who is at the centre of a murder investigation in Exeter has been described as 'warm, bubbly and fun'.

Lorraine Cox, aged 32, was last seen in the city centre on Tuesday, 1 September, and was reported missing two days later.

Earlier this week police investigating her disappearance revealed a 'significant development' in the case and arrested four men on suspicion of murder. A further two people were arrested on Friday, 11 September, bringing the total number of people in custody to six.

Police sealed off streets in Exeter. Credit: ITV News

Shop owner Mandy Rodrigues told ITV News she knew Lorraine Cox.

"She used to come into the shop on the odd occasion," she said. "Really warm, bubbly, lovely energy, always seemed very nice and friendly. It's quite a shock. I had seen the posters up so all of us were being a little bit more aware, looking out and hoping and praying."

Devon and Cornwall Police has sealed off streets in the centre of Exeter and continue to work at the scene.

Detectives have not yet revealed any more details due to 'operational sensitivities' around the case.

A spokesman said: "Extensive searches by specialist officers are currently taking place in and around Mary Arches Street in Exeter city centre.

"We would like to hear from anyone who believes they had seen or heard from Lorraine since 1 September as a matter of urgency.

"If you have any information that can assist us with our investigation, please contact the police on 999, quoting log 285 for 9 September."

Police said Ms Cox's family have been informed of the development and are being supported by trained liaison officers.