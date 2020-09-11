Police searches are underway at two Royal Mail sorting offices near Bristol and Bath following reports of a “suspicious package”.

Officers descended on the Royal Mail sorting office building in Filton, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Friday, 11 September.

It comes after receiving reports of a “suspicious package” at the site, which police say may been transported to the sorting office in Bath.

Searches are now being carried out at the two sites, and members of the public have been asked to stay away from the areas.

Police say they received reports of a "suspicious package" (pictured: stock image of Royal Mail logo). Credit: PA

“At 2.17am this morning we were made aware of reports of a suspicious package at the Royal Mail sorting office in Filton,” the force tweeted.

“Specialist officers attended and established the package could have been transported to the Bath delivery office.

“Searches are currently being carried out at both locations.

“We don’t believe there to be any risk to the public but ask people avoid the area while the searches take place.”

The incident has caused significant travel disruption for rail commuters, with services between Temple Meads and Parkway affected.

The 5.46am service from Bristol Temple Meads to London Waterloo - which was due to pass through Bath - was delayed by 30 minutes, while the 6.05am service to Weston-super-Mare departed nine minutes late.

A bulletin on the National Rail website said: "This service has been delayed by police dealing with an incident near the railway."

Updates to follow.