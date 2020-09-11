A police officer has been airlifted to hospital after suffering 'severe' burns while responding to an incident in Newquay.Officers were called to Trevenson Road in the town centre to reports of a male behaving aggressively.

Devon and Cornwall Police says a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said an officer was burned on his arms and legs. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but he has been airlifted to Royal Cornwall Hospital.

