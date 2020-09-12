A man is due in court after a police officer suffered 'severe' burns while responding to an incident in Newquay.30 year-old Blagovest Hadjigueorguiev, of no fixed abode, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent against a police officer.

He is also charged with attempted GBH with intent against a second police officer who was uninjured.

It comes after officers were called to Trevenson Road in the town centre at around 10am Friday, 11 September.

The officer was airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, and then transferred to Derriford Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.