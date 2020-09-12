A man has been charged following a stabbing in Royal Wootton Bassett. 21 year-old Joseph Bridgeman, of Chestnut Avenue, Tidworth, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

It comes after an assault took place in Rylands Way shortly after midday on Thursday 10 September.

The victim was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but is now in a stable condition.

Bridgeman is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court Saturday 12 September. A second man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Wiltshire Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.