Part of the M5 is closed through Gloucestershire after a crash involving a number of vehicles.

Gloucestershire Police say they were called to the motorway around 5:20am on Sunday 13 September with a report a Ford Fiesta has left the road.

A lorry had parked behind the car to offer help and to protect the vehicle. Spokesperson, Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police went on to say there was then a collision between another lorry and the first lorry.Highways England say they expect the road to be closed northbound between junctions 9 (Tewkesbury) and 11 (Gloucester) until Monday due to extensive damage to the road. The stretch of the motorway will need to be resurfaced before it can reopen.

The soutbound carriageway has also been closed but is expected to reopen shortly.