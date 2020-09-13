Gloucestershire Police are searching for two children who have been missing since Saturday 12 September from The Forest of Dean.

12-year-old Millie Woods and 14-year-old Nathaniel Carpenter were last seen at an address in Barnhill Road, Coleford at 7:55pm. Police say they were last seen on push bikes cycling towards the wooded areas.

Millie is:

white, 4ft 7ins tall

shoulder length brown hair

small build

last seen wearing earrings, camo style trousers, a yellow mustard coat with fur hood, black Nike trainers and on a black BMX bike.

Nathaniel is::

white, 5ft 6ins tall

dyed red hair that is long on top, shorter on the side and with the dye fading

medium build

last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black puffa jacket, black trainers, on a green mountain bike with navy blue nike manbag.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 484 of 13 September.