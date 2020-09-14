A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a lorry driver died in a three-vehicle crash on a motorway in Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Police officers were called to reports of a Ford Fiesta losing control on the M5 northbound at around 5.20am on Sunday 13 September.

A lorry, which had pulled over to check on the driver, was then hit by a second lorry on the carriageway between junctions 9 and 11.

The driver of the second lorry, a 37-year-old man from Bristol, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of motorway was closed for almost 24 hours. Credit: Highways England

According to Gloucestershire Live, the crash involving the three vehicles caused an "explosion" that was heard by people living as far away as Bishop's Cleeve, just north of Cheltenham.

Others on Twitter reported being woken up by the sound, despite living miles away.

One of the lorries caught fire in the collision, which forced emergency services to close the northbound side of the road until the early hours of the following morning.

Police arrested the driver of the Ford Fiesta on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for any dashcam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it, to help with their investigation.

Both sides of the M5 between Gloucester and Ashchurch are now re-open.