More than 320 pupils across two schools in Wiltshire are being forced to self isolate after classmates test positive for coronavirus.

Nearly 300 pupils at Royal Wootton Bassett Academy have gone into self isolation for 14 days after one pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

The student was in year nine, meaning all other 284 pupils in year nine have also gone into quarantine.

The Year 9 self-isolation is very precautionary to minimise any risk to others. Royal Wootton Bassett Academy spokesperson

The school has arranged for the pupils to continue their learning until the end of their self isolation on 25 September.

Anita Ellis, Headteacher at Royal Wootton Bassett Academy, said: “We have written to all parents and carers to explain the situation, and we really appreciate their understanding and support as we know this will cause some unfortunate disruption for the Year 9 pupils and their families.

"The safety of everyone within our school community is our top priority and we’ll continue to work with Wiltshire Council and Public Health England to ensure this is managed closely and that the rest of the school can continue as before."

Elsewhere, in Calne, all year three students at St Margaret’s Preparatory School have also gone into self-isolation for 14 days after a pupil there tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 27 pupils and three staff members are isolating until Monday 28 September.

The year three pupils has a sibling in year six who potentially has symptoms and is having a test.

Therefore, 34 pupils in year six and staff members have been asked to work from home while awaiting a test result.

Headteacher Luke Bromwich said, “I wrote to parents and carers of our Year 3 students asking the pupils to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

"I am grateful to the parents for their understanding as we take these necessary precautionary measures.

“Those who are being asked to self-isolate will carry out home learning so they can continue their studies.

“If you do start to develop coronavirus symptoms, such as a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell, please self-isolate and book a test.

“We would like to reassure people living and working in Wiltshire that while we do expect to see more cases in the weeks and months ahead, we have robust mechanisms in place to contain the infection and protect the health of the local community.”