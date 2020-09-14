What is the 'rule of six' - and why some think it could ruin their business

One business owner in Somerset fears the new 'rule of six' could force her pub to close for good.

The coronavirus 'rule of six' that came into force in England on Monday 14 September, means any social gatherings of more than six people will break the law.

People face fines of up to £3,200 if they do keep to the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoor settings and follows a rapid increase in the number of daily positive cases.

The rule applies across England and replaces the previous ban on participating in gatherings of more than 30 and the guidance on allowing two households to meet indoors.

A single household, or support bubble, that is larger than six will still be able to gather under the new rules.

Covid-secure venues like places of worship, gyms, restaurants and hospitality settings can still hold more than six in total.

Education and work settings are not affected by the new regulations.

One pub owner in Draycott, Somerset says the 'rule fo six' is the 'nail in the coffin for the pub business'. Credit: ITV News West Country

One pub owner in Draycott, Somerset says the 'rule of six' is the 'nail in the coffin for the pub business'.

Lori Toms, owner of Strawberry Special says, "It's looking like it's going to be shut down by the New Year.

"It's looking very bleak and the hammer keeps coming down on everything that this pub does.

"I think it's just another nail in the coffin for the pub business".

An infectious disease expert, Dr Bharat Pankhania said, "I think the clear health message should be, please reduce your interactions with other human beings.

"The only right parameter is to consider everyone as potentially infected and infectious, and therefore you take care, you take care amongst people that you don't know.

"Because the one person that you might be mingling with might be mingling with hundreds of others."

People should be prepared to tell police if people are breaching the 'rule of 6' guidelines, a minister has told ITV News.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said anyone who was concerned about too many people gathering in one place, should consider reporting it.

"If they think there is a gathering of concern, they should call the non-emergency number and let police know," he said.

He added that 'Covid marshals' would be explaining and advising potential rule-breakers about the new guidelines.