The family of a 15-year-old boy from Gloucestershire who died after a car crash the day before his birthday said he will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him.

Anthony Springett, from Stonehouse, died after an accident involving a car and a drop side lorry on Thursday 27 August.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital for treatment but died two days later, on Saturday 29 August. It was the day before his 16th birthday.

Anthony, who was profoundly deaf, had a "wonderful sense of humour" and loved to blow bubbles in his free time, his family said.

"Despite the challenges that Anthony had to overcome in his short life, he still maintained a smile," a spokesperson said as part of a tribute.

Everyone who crossed his path was left with a memory that they will always remember him by. Family tribute

Anthony was a pupil at The Shrubberies School for children and young people with special educational needs.

His family has set up a fundraising page to raise money that they can donate in his name.

