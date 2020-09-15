Hundreds of pupils from a secondary school in Somerset are in self-isolation after students from two year groups tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to parents on Monday 14 September, the acting headteacher of Bishop Fox's School in Taunton said all teenagers in year 11 must stay at home for two weeks.

Nic Blunsum said "a single confirmed case" of the virus had been confirmed within the year group.

It comes days after a pupil in year 7 also tested positive, forcing school leaders to send those students home on Friday 11 September.

According to Somerset Live, parents of those who attend the school are speculating that as many as 500 are now in self-isolation - they will return at the end of September providing they have no symptoms of Covid-19.

We have followed the national guidance and have identified that your child has been in close contact with the affected child. In line with the national guidance we recommend that your child now stay at home and self-isolate... Nic Blunsum, acting headteacher of Bishops Fox's School

READ MORE:

Mr Blunsum also reminded parents that other members of their household can continue "normal activities" as long as their self-isolating child does not develop symptoms within the 14-day isolation period.

He also said: "I understand the concern this information will cause and I once again stress the importance of parents following the guidance set out by the government. Students who are symptomatic or awaiting test results must self-isolate and not be sent to school.

"Please could I also ask that you reinforce with your children the importance of acting responsibly when in school and when travelling to and from school, socially distancing themselves when possible and avoiding contact with each other at all times."

Those now at home for two weeks have been set work to complete online.

READ MORE: