A lonely pensioner from Gloucestershire has put up a poster in his window asking for friends after the death of his wife left him feeling isolated.

Tony Williams, 75, often goes for days without speaking to anyone after his wife Jo, also 75, passed away in May.

Retired physicist Tony has no children and said he often sits at home willing the phone to ring "but it never does" - and he said he feels "cursed" by loneliness.

Without any family nearby, Tony put two adverts in his local newspaper looking for a friend to chat to, but didn't get any replies.

In a bid to find a pal to listen to music with, or sit in the garden alongside, he had business cards made to give out to people when he went to the supermarket or out for a walk.

He handed out dozens without receiving a callback. He has now put a poster up in his window reiterating the plea.

It’s my last resort. I’ve tried everything to make friends, but it feels like nobody wants to talk to me. Tony Williams

“Not very many people pass my house, but I was hoping it would spread around the community, and someone might reach out," said Tony.

Tony with his late wife Jo Credit: Gloucestershire Live

“Jo was my best friend and we had a lovely life. But now I’m all by myself. My wonderful wife has just died, and I have nobody.

“All I want is for somebody to see the sign and phone me up. I just want a nice conversation so I’m not sat in silence all day long.

“I’m not looking for someone to listen to me cry - I just want a normal person who I can chat to! I can talk to anybody about anything."

Tony met Jo, a legal secretary, in a bar more than 35 years ago, and their marriage was "perfect harmony".

The couple was unable to have any children and lived in Kempley, in the Forest of Dean, for 25 years.

“Our relationship was always so natural. We had no secrets and we could be totally open with each other - we really were soul mates."

Sometimes we’d spend hours cooking, laughing and listening to music together - it was the highlight of our day. Tony Williams

Jo fell ill, with what turned out to be pancreatic cancer, and died suddenly after the diagnosis.

Tony's neighbours said they have offered to help him - but he said he's after a friend his own age.

Read more: