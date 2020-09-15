Part of a major road in Devon is still closed to drivers after a huge fire broke out on a lorry carrying hay.

It happened on the A361 North Devon Link Road between Rackenford and the A396 Bolham Road, Tiverton, on Monday 14 September.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the A361 remains closed in both directions as emergency service workers continue carrying out repairs.

Delays are expected and diversions are in place for people travelling between Tiverton and South Molton.

The road is still closed for emergency repairs. Credit: Tiverton Fire Station

Fire crews were called to the incident just after 4pm on Monday. They were mobilised from Tiverton, Cullompton, Exeter, Witheridge and Barnstaple.

Pictures posted on Tiverton Fire Station's Facebook page show the scale of the fire when the flames were at their height.

Users commented that they could see and smell the fire from miles away, as crews stayed on the scene well into the night.

Special lighting equipment was sent from a station in Taunton to help firefighters who stayed throughout the night to make the area safe.

Devon Alert has tweeted to alert people in the area that the road is expected to remain closed until repairs are complete.

