The family of a man who died following a crash on the A350 in Wiltshire have paid tribute to him.

Anthony Graham Cassano was riding his motorbike when police say he collided with a car near Motcombe village on the A350 on Saturday 12 September.

Emergency services say he died at the scene.

His family have paid tribute to him saying: “He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time on his bike with his brother and friends.“Tony will be remembered as a confident, caring, understanding and witty person who made friends easily. He was a true gentleman.“The family would like to thank all the people that gave assistance at the scene of the accident especially the emergency services and all of the members of the public who worked so hard to help him.“The family would also like to ask for privacy at this very devastating time.”