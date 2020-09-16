A new mobile 'search pole' that can help detect hidden knives is being used by Gloucestershire Police - the first and only force in the UK to do so.

It will be used by officers throughout the force to tackle knife crime across the county, from protecting those in pubs and clubs at night to those at major events and festivals.

The full-body scan system is portable, and is a more advanced replacement for the force’s old plastic knife arches.

The poles are currently used by security staff at airports but Gloucestershire Constabulary will be the first police force in the country to use one.

It will be rolled out in the next few weeks, in time for the start of a national operation tackling knife crime.

Partner agencies will also be able to borrow it for use at events that they are running.

Chief Inspector Roddy Gosden, night time economy lead for the Force, said: “This is a fantastic piece of equipment that will help in our fight against knife crime.

Although there is not a big problem in Gloucestershire, we want to be proactive in keeping people safe wherever they are. Chief Inspector Roddy Gosden

“This will be a massive help to all our officers, from our Special Constables to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams, in continuing their great work in protecting the public.”

Gloucestershire is the sixth safest place to live in the country, but I’m pleased the Constabulary is not complacent when it comes to violent crime on the county’s streets. Martin Surl, Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner

Martin Surl, Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "We have always been in support of early intervention projects and initiatives, and this state-of-the-art knife pole demonstrates the Constabulary’s commitment to my Police and Crime Plan priority – Safer Days and Nights."