An international search is under way for a Somerset mother and her two-year-old son who are believed to have left the UK for Spain.

Lithuanian national Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her son Saliamonas are thought to have flown on a Ryanair flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia on 31 August.

The mother and son live in Bridgwater. Police say Ms Jokubonyte has not been in contact with her mother since 4 September.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "Officers believe she and her son travelled to Valencia on 31 August and are liaising with the Spanish authorities.

"Her departure is unexpected, and she has not been in touch with her mother since 4 September, which is out of character."

The force is urging Ms Jokubonyte to either contact police or her mother to confirm they are both safe.

The spokesperson added: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who is in touch with Zivile and can help to confirm that she and Saliamonas are safe and well."

Did you see Zivile Jokubonyte and her young son at Bristol Airport on 31 August? Credit: ITV West Country

Ms Jokubonyte and her son are believed to have used the A2 airport bus service and caught the Ryanair flight FR4440 on 31 August.

Were you on the bus or that flight? Anyone with information that might help is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5220204216.