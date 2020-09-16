Newquay Zoo has announced the new arrival of a red panda who has been born there while it's been closed to visitors through the pandemic.

Keepers have named her Emma and she's the first offspring of dad Germaine who is 9-years-old and mum Zou who is 10-years-old.

Emma was born on Monday 15, June and is still in a nest box. Staff caring for her say she is about half the size of an adult red panda now but still relies on her mother's milk.

The red panda’s diet consists of large quantities of bamboo and, at the zoo, this is also supplemented with some vegetables, and a dry feed pellet. They can be found in the centre of Newquay Zoo, with the adults usually high up in the trees sleeping in the sunshine during the middle of the day and then coming down to feed later in the afternoon. Newquay Zoo

The species is found in the eastern parts of the Himalayas and south west China and is listed as Endangered in the wild. Their numbers are declining due to poaching for fur and pet trades, competition from domestic livestock and loss and fragmentation of habitat through deforestation.