'Stark images' have been released after a man was hit by a car in a racially-aggravated attack.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for more information about who was driving the dark blue Honda Accrod in Bristol when it hit a 21-year-old man.

The victim known as K, was walking home from work when the incident happened. Police say people inside the car shouted "racist abuse at him before running off."

K suffered serious facial injuries and a broken leg. He is slowly recovering but has been left with scars across his face.

K says he will be scarred for life after the incident.

Four mean have been arrested in connection with the racially-aggravated attempted murder.

Avon and Somerset Police have released more images of the damage caused to the car which hit K in the hope it may help in their investigation.

Credit: Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

You can see from the impact damage to the car and the wall how K came by such significant injuries. We're grateful to everyone who has contacted us following our earlier appeals. While we have made arrests we do still need to hear from anyone who saw the occupants of blue car or knows who was driving it. Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood

The incident happened on Monks Park Avenue in Horfield at 4:30pm on Wednesday, 22 July. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference 5220163308.