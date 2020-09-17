A drive-in Christmas pantomime is coming to Bristol, Exeter and Plymouth to give people some festive joy amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Car Park Panto will visit the West Country cities as part of a country-wide tour put on by the Birmingham Stage Company.

People will be treated to a performance of Horrible Christmas, a pantomime inspired by the series of Horrible Histories children's books by Terry Deary.

It tells the tale of a young boy who tries to save Christmas while giving audience members some insight into the history of the occasion.

How will it work?

Audience members will have their tickets scanned through their car windows when they arrive at each site.

Cars will be parked more than two metres apart for each show, where people will watch from inside each vehicle and listen to the performance via their radios.

No need to panic either - you can pop to the toilet and get the essential snacks, but social distancing measures will be in place.

The announcement comes as a shadow of doubt has been cast over the 2020 Christmas season, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning actions are needed to stop a second surge of Covid-19.

He told the Sun: "Christmas we want to protect, and we want everyone to have a fantastic Christmas.

“But the only way to make sure the country is able to enjoy Christmas is to be tough now.

“So if we can grip it now, stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump.”

The manager of Horrible Histories, Neal Foster, said: "We can't wait to be back on stage in cities and towns that will be crying out for a Christmas show to entertain their families."

Venues and dates for the shows are yet to be announced - tickets per car will be £45.

