A woman from Devon says her family was turned away from a test centre for not presenting a QR code after spending three days trying to get a coronavirus test.

Jemima Perry and her family, travelled a 90 mile round trip from Yelverton on Dartmoor to the Exeter Park and Ride testing centre.

The 20-year-old teaching assistant went into self-isolation on Thursday after her brother came home with symptoms.

After three days of trying they managed to book a test in Exeter on Sunday morning but were turned away shortly after arriving.

The family were sent to a testing centre in Exeter. Credit: ITV News

Jemima said: "Having filled in details such as, phone number, licence plate number and email, we assumed they would use those details for identification purposes.

"We didn't receive any confirmation, but assumed to high demand, that there was a delay".

There was nothing we could do with the matter, and feeling very hurt from the lack of empathy or understanding from staff, we had no option but to head back home to Yelverton. This is an unacceptable situation for anyone to have to go through. Jemima Perry

Jemima and her mum are now self isolating along with Alfie until they are able to book another test.

She said: "We want to take it seriously and do the right thing by following the government guidelines.

"The reassurance for letting the schools back was that if anyone became ill it would be so easy to get a test and for life to move forward.

"But, from our experience it couldn't have been more different."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "NHS Test and Trace is working, we are processing a million tests a week and if an individual has a valid appointment, they arrive on time and can prove they have a test, they should receive one

“We are seeing a significant demand for tests and new booking slot and home testing kits are made available daily for people with symptoms and we are targeting testing capacity at the areas that need it most, including those where there is an outbreak, and prioritisingat-risk groups."