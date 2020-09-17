Man in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in St Ives

A man is being treated for serious injuries after being stabbed in St Ives.

Police were called shortly after midnight on Wednesday 16 September following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Redruth, was taken to Treliske hospital after police found him on Chapel Street.

He is still being treated for serious injuries, which are not being treated as life-threatening.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police believe an 'altercation' happened on Tregenna Place between 11.30pm and midnight, in which a man was stabbed in the arm.

It was reported that two men fled the scene on foot.

Police are now appealing for information so they can identify and locate the two men in connection with this incident.

One man is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, wearing a grey tracksuit with black trainers and a rucksack. He was reportedly wearing a red and yellow helmet.