University of Bath confirms 'small number' of coronavirus cases

The University of Bath has confirmed that a number of individuals have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released by the university today (Thursday 17 September) it confirmed that a 'small number' of individuals are 'feeling well and in good spirits'.

They are in self-isolation along with other members of their households. It is not clear whether they are staff or students.

The university has not confirmed how many people have tested positive for but said it was liaising with Public Health England.

The university has not confirmed how many people have tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: ITV News West Country

A University of Bath spokesperson statement:

“We have been informed of a very small number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 amongst our University community.

"We have offered advice and support to the individuals concerned, who are thankfully feeling well and in good spirits whilst in self-isolation along with other members of their households.

“We understand the news will cause some concern, and want to give reassurance that we have we have been putting comprehensive measures in place for a Covid-secure environment, including social distancing and repurposing our spaces on campus to allow for this, enhancing cleaning regimes, and creating one-way systems.

"We are also limiting numbers on campus to aid social distancing and asking everyone to follow existing public health guidance.

"All members of our community can protect themselves and others by following public health advice by washing their hands, covering their face, and making space – Hands, Face, Space.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, ensuring our processes make the University as safe as possible for staff, students and visitors, and work closely with public health officials.

“We respect that this is a confidential matter for the individuals concerned so we will not be disclosing further details.”