Bath University has retained its position as one of the best UK universities and has been ranked the best in the South West, according to The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

The university has beaten Exeter and Bristol for the top spot and scored 80% for student satisfaction.

The guide is based on a number of factors, including quality of teaching and the proportion of graduates in employment or further study after six months.

It also includes a “value added” score, which compares degree results with entry qualifications.

The highest ranking subject at Exeter University was Earth and Marine Sciences. Credit: ITV News

Exeter University maintained its 12th place nationally and ranked second in the South West, followed by Bristol University in third.

It is excellent that Exeter has retained its ranking, maintaining its position as being amongst the very best universities in the UK. "The University has a steadfast commitment to ensuring both students and staff can thrive in the very best teaching and research environments. Professor Lisa Roberts, Vice Chancellor at the University of Exeter

The West Country rankings - Top Ten:

1. University of Bath

2. University of Exeter

3. University of Bristol

4. Arts University Bournemouth

5. University of the West of England

6. Plymouth University

7. Bournemouth University

8. Royal Agricultural University

9. Falmouth University

10. Bath Spa University

The full guide will be published in The Sunday Times on 20 September.