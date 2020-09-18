Calne community to pay respects to one of four A4 crash victims

People are being asked to safely pay their respects at the funeral of one of the four victims of a car crash near Calne.

A service for Ryan Nelson will be held on Friday 18 September and people are invited to pay tribute to him outside Calne Town Hall - whilst maintaining social distancing.

Left to right: Ryan Nelson, Matthew Parke, Jordan Rawlings, Corey Owen. Credit: Family

Ryan Nelson, 20, Matthew Parke, 19, Jordan Rawlings, 20 and Corey Owen, 19, were killed early on Sunday 16 August when the car they were travelling in crashed into a house on the A4 at Derry Hill and caught fire.

Ryan's family issued the following tribute at the time of the crash:

"Ryan, our ray of sunshine. He lightened up everyone's life, a truly wonderful gentleman, so polite with lovely morals.

"Ryan worked in Tesco. He loved it there as he was with his friends. He was a massive football fan. He supported Aldershot Town FC and Manchester United. He was a very talented DJ, it was something he wished to pursue in the future.

"Ryan was loved by everyone. He has the most beautiful soul. So handsome, he loved all his designer gear, had so much pride. Our lives are empty without him. Our precious, precious boy xxxxxxx".

The funeral cortege will drive through the Wiltshire town, including the local Tesco store where Ryan worked.

Inspector James Brain, from the Chippenham Area Community Policing Team, has reminded people in the community to pay their respects to the victims in line with social distancing guidelines and the new 'rule of six'.

He said local authorities "completely understand" the desire of people in the area to mark the occasion, but want to help people to do it in a safe way.

The details of the funerals of the three other victims have not yet been released.