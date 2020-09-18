Coronavirus outbreak at food factory in Cornwall

There has been an outbreak of coronavirus at a food factory in Cornwall.

Public Health England and Cornwall Council confirmed that there are a 'small number' of positive Covid-19 cases at Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd. food factory in Pool.

The individuals with coronavirus are currently self-isolating.

There will be additional testing taking place on site over the weekend for the employees.

Rachel Wigglesworth, Cornwall Council’s Director of Public Health, said, “We are working with the factory owners, PHE SW and our NHS partners to provide public health advice and help stop the spread of the virus.

"Employees who need to isolate have already been excluded from work and given support to isolate.

"However, if anyone does develop symptoms, which include a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss or change to their sense of taste or smell, they should self-isolate straight away.”

A spokesperson from Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd. said:“As leading food processing operations, all our sites follow strict hygiene controls including barrier controls and intense daily cleaning regimes.“In addition, at Pool the Health and Safety Executive carried out an inspection earlier this week and fed back that they were satisfied with measures implemented on site to help stop the spread of coronavirus.“We are working closely with PHE South West and Cornwall Council to arrange swab testing for a sample group in one particular area of production before deciding upon the need for any further screening.

"As soon as we receive test results, we will liaise with health partners to assess whether further actions are necessary.”