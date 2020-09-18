A Bridgwater woman who disappeared with her two-year-old son has been spotted in Spain.

29-year-old Zivile Jokubonyte and her son Saliamonas flew to Valencia from Bristol Airport on Monday 31 August and no one has heard from her since 4 September.

Spanish authorities have now confirmed that Ms Jokubonyte stayed at a local hotel but are currently unable to trace her.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says, "Officers remain concerned for Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her son Saliamonas as her travel was unexpected and she has abandoned plans including a job interview.

"Zivile has also not been in touch with her mother, which is out of character."

Police would like to hear from anyone who is in touch with Zivile and can help to confirm that she and Saliamonas are safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220204216.