CCTV APPEAL: Have you seen this man?

An 80-year-old man was left needing surgery after he was pushed over by a stranger in Bristol city centre.

It happened at around 2pm in Lewins Mead on Saturday 8 August after the pensioner accidentally bumped into a member of the public when he was out walking with his son.

The individual, who police now want to identify, deliberately pushed the pensioner and his son to the ground.

The 80-year-old needed to go to hospital after the attack. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A police spokesperson said the elderly man is recovering at home after needing surgery for a "gash to his arm and damage to his hip joint". His son also has minor injuries.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police have been carrying out enquiries to try and find the suspect, which has included trawling CCTV footage of the area.

The man responsible is described as white, in his 30s, about 5ft 10ins tall, and slim. He also has brown hair and was wearing grey joggers and a grey jumper at the time of the attack.

If you know him, or anyone who does, call 101 quoting reference 5220178203.

