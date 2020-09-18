Police seek to charge four people and caution five others over toppling of Colston statue in Bristol
Up to four people could be charged with criminal damage following the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police say their investigation has now finished - and, on top of the charges, a further five people will be cautioned.
Statue of slave trader Edward Colston pulled down as thousands attend Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol
The statue was pulled from its plinth in the city centre, covered in red paint and rolled into Bristol harbour on Sunday, 7 June during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
It was later recovered from the water by Bristol City Council and assessed to have £3,750 worth of damage.
The statue was taken to a secret location to be cleaned and restored. It will go on display in a museum to educate future generations about Bristol's past.
Police decided not to intervene at the time but later released CCTV footage and other pictures and video in an appeal to identify those responsible.
The force says, after reviewing the evidence, detectives will now approach the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision against four people – three men, aged 32, 25 and 21, and a 29-year-old woman.
Five other people – men aged 18, 20, 29, 33 and 47 – are being offered a conditional caution for causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. If they do not accept, officers will approach the CPS to seek a decision on charging.
The conditions of the caution are:
To complete a questionnaire from the History Commission set up by Bristol City Council, in which they can set out their reasons for their actions, as well as their concerns and thoughts going forward.
To pay a fine of £100 which will be collected by HMCTS and sent to Nilaari, a Bristol based charity supporting BAME communities. This is the maximum fine which can be issued as part of a conditional caution for this particular offence.
To take part in two hours of environmental improvement works arranged and supervised by Bristol City Council. This may include, but not limited to, painting or the removal of rubbish/graffiti