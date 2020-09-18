Up to four people could be charged with criminal damage following the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say their investigation has now finished - and, on top of the charges, a further five people will be cautioned.

The statue was pulled from its plinth in the city centre, covered in red paint and rolled into Bristol harbour on Sunday, 7 June during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

It was later recovered from the water by Bristol City Council and assessed to have £3,750 worth of damage.

The statue was taken to a secret location to be cleaned and restored. It will go on display in a museum to educate future generations about Bristol's past.

Police decided not to intervene at the time but later released CCTV footage and other pictures and video in an appeal to identify those responsible.

Those being cautioned will be asked to fill in a questionnaire explaining their actions. Credit: PA

The force says, after reviewing the evidence, detectives will now approach the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision against four people – three men, aged 32, 25 and 21, and a 29-year-old woman.

Five other people – men aged 18, 20, 29, 33 and 47 – are being offered a conditional caution for causing criminal damage to property valued under £5,000. If they do not accept, officers will approach the CPS to seek a decision on charging.

The conditions of the caution are:

To complete a questionnaire from the History Commission set up by Bristol City Council, in which they can set out their reasons for their actions, as well as their concerns and thoughts going forward.

To pay a fine of £100 which will be collected by HMCTS and sent to Nilaari, a Bristol based charity supporting BAME communities. This is the maximum fine which can be issued as part of a conditional caution for this particular offence.