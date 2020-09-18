A group of prominent hotels in busy tourist resorts across Devon and Cornwall will remain closed until spring 2021.

The seven hotels, including Newquay's Beresford Hotel and Marina Hotel, were all popular coach tour hotels operated by Shearings Holidays. Its parent company SLG went into administration in May.

In August, Wigan-based Bespoke Hotels finalised a five-year Hotel Management Agreement on 40 ex-Shearings Hotels, 10 of those are in Devon and Cornwall.

Almost all of the hotels from the Bay, Coast & Country and Country Living collections have now joined the ‘Bespoke Hotels’ range.

The company is slowly reopening them in line with demand.

This news is particularly welcome in these trying times for our industry. This new arrangement ensures that we can create jobs at a challenging time for employees in the sector. Thomas Greenall, CEO, Bespoke Hotels

Marina Hotel, Newquay Credit: ITV News

The Ship & Castle Hotel in St Mawes, the Torbay Hotel in Torquay and The Imperial in Exmouth are due to reopen in October.

Seven other hotels in key seaside locations will stay closed until next year.

These include:

Tor Park Hotel, Torquay

Valley of Rocks Hotel, Lynton

Beresford Hotel, Newquay

Marina Hotel, Newquay

Dilkhusa Grand Hotel, Ilfracombe

Esplanade Hotel, Paignton

St Ives Bay Hotel, St Ives

We are concerned that in November, December and January, which are normally quieter anyway, that there won't be enough demand to make these hotels profitable. We're very hopeful that these hotels will be booming next spring again. Thomas Greenall, CEO, Bespoke Hotels

A total of 44 hotels in the Shearings portfolio went into administration.

The Bay Grand Hotel in Exmouth has been put up for sale for £1.35 million by administrators acting on behalf of Shearings Hotels.

