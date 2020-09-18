Watch Harmonie-Rose's meningitis video

It is Meningitis Awareness Week and Harmonie-Rose Allen from Bath may be only six years old but she knows all about it.

She has recorded a special video telling people what to look out for and to how to get help.

Harmonie-Rose when she was recovering from meningitis. Credit: Freya Hall

Harmonie was struck down with meningitis B when she was only 10 months old.

She developed septicaemia and lost both her arms and legs. She was given a less than 10% survival rate but fought through and now Harmonie regularly campaigns for people to be more aware of the symptoms of the potentially deadly disease.

You can find a full list of signs and symptoms on the Meningitis Now website.

The Meningitis Research Foundation also has a useful symptoms checker.

You could save a life by knowing these symptoms! We don’t want anyone else to suffer like our Harmonie has Hope 4 Harmonie Facebook site

Harmonie-Rose on a recent visit to the Somerset Lavender Farm Credit: Freya Hall

We have been following Harmonie-Rose's progress from being fitted with prosthetics to starting school and to raising thousands of pounds for meningitis research and support. In the latest, Harmonie gets to try out an electric hand.

You can read all about it - and her story - here.