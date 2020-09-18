West Country football clubs to welcome back fans

Fans will be in the stands for Forest Green Rovers and Swindon Town's league matches on Saturday 19 September for the first time since March.

The clubs will be among the first in the country to welcome back supporters as part of plans to prove that with social distancing measures in place, fans can return to games safely from October.

As per the current guidance, crowds will be capped at 1,000.

Swindon Town will play Blackpool in League One on Saturday. Credit: PA images

EFL Chair, Rick Parry said: “It’s encouraging that we are in a position to move forward with the next phase of the pilot programme and give a small number of our Clubs the opportunity to welcome back up to a 1,000 fans this week."

The health and well-being of supporters and their wider communities remains the priority, but as we showed at Cambridge, social distancing can be applied safely. By extending across more EFL Clubs we hope to further demonstrate that the measures developed can allow fans to return in greater numbers from as early as next month. Rick Parry, EFL Chair

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden said: "I know that many fans are eager to return to football and that jobs depend on this too, so fans will welcome news that the EFL will be running number capped, covid secure, and socially distanced pilots this weekend.

"This will help us build the evidence base to see how we can return fans safely in greater numbers as soon as it is safe to do so."