An artist has created five "holes" in Westgate Street in Gloucester, as part of a 3D piece of art work.

Each whole depicts an aspect of the street's history, from the Roman city 'gate', to tudor buildings and the Tailor of Gloucester.

Westgate Street area has been earmarked for future council heritage restoration projects.

The work is also part of the city's history festival.

The art work has been attracting much attention. Credit: ITV News West Country

Joe Hill, the artist behind the work said: "I use perspective to distort your perception. So it will look like a hole in the ground, or something bursting out of the pavement, and in this instance we are looking at amazing history beneath our feet in Gloucester."

This is a fantastic way of bringing Gloucester’s rich history to life in anticipation of our upcoming restoration project, which is helping to preserve that history for future generations.” Councillor Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council

People will be able to the view art work until tomorrow evening, 20th September.

