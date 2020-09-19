Four people are in hospital with serious injuries and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reports of a major incident in Plymouth on Saturday night.

Police were called to Albert Road in Stoke at about 10pm. Local residents reported 'multiple stabbings'.

The four injured people were taken to Derriford Hospital. Their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

A man was arrested near Exeter. Credit: Winston Churchslope/Facebook

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "Police were called just after 10pm on Saturday night following a serious incident having occurred near the Railway Inn on Albert Road in the Stoke area of Plymouth.

"Police units attended and found four people having sustained serious but not life threatening injuries; all have since been taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. The suspect had fled the scene by the time police attended.

"Follow up enquiries meant that armed officers attended an address in the Beacon Park area of Plymouth in an attempt to locate the suspect; he was not at the address.

"Further enquires and proactive police work led to officers stopping a vehicle near Ide on the outskirts of Exeter in which a man in his 50’s was apprehended.

"The suspect had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has initially been taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital.

"Police enquires continue into this matter. Anyone with any information and who has yet to have spoken to an officer is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 1112 19th September."