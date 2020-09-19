Historic High Streets across the South West are to benefit from a new multi-million-pound programme to help them recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and declining footfall.

Up to nine high streets across the region will receive a share of close to £12.8 million pounds of funding.

The funding forms part of the government's High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), which is being delivered by Historic England.

The aim is to deliver schemes that will transform and restore dilapidated buildings into new homes, shops, workplaces and community spaces.

The High Streets that have been selected are:

£1,905,000 Gloucester

£1,478,000 Tewkesbury

£793,000 Midsomer Norton

£1,100,000 Keynsham

£1,000,000 Chard

£1,100,000 Weston-super-Mare

£1,103,314 Cullompton

£1,994,638 Plymouth

£1,689,063 Redruth

Our high streets are the beating heart of our communities and, now more than ever, have a crucial role to play in helping our towns and cities to recover from the pandemic. High Streets Minister, Kelly Tolhurst MP

The new aims of the new programme is to make sites like this less common. Credit: ITV News West Country

Rebecca Barrett, regional director at Historic England in the South West, said: "Whether it's a medieval market town, or a post-war city centre, every high street in England has a distinctive history that can be harnessed to help it achieve a prosperous future.

"Investing in heritage delivers good results for people - it means looking after and celebrating the places at the heart of our communities, and the buildings and public spaces which define their character.

This investment for our Historic High Streets Action Zone scheme will unlock the potential of these precious high streets and help them thrive again."

