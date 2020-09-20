Residents in Cheltenham have been allowed to return home following what was initially suspected to be a gas leak due to a power surge.

However, today-20th September, Wales and West Utilities who attended the scene, say the cause was an electrical fault which had caused fumes to build up in the basement of a house on Granville Street.

People in the St Paul’s area received a knock at their doors from police officers and were told to leave right away at around 9:20 pm last night, 19th September.Fire, ambulance, electricity and gas workers attended the scene quickly as properties on Granville Street, Swindon Street and parts of Swindon Road were evacuated.

A rest centre for those affected was set up at Leisure at Cheltenham, providing shelter and help

People gathered along the road as emergency vehicles and crews worked at the scene Credit: ITV News West Country

Gloucestershire Council confirmed that the rest centre has been closed, and the areas have been declared safe.

Gloucestershire police confirmed this morning that the incident was no longer ongoing and that everyone affected had returned to their homes.

As the incident unfolded people had gathered along Swindon Road as emergency vehicles and crews worked at the scene.

Ambulance crews checked on those who looked vulnerable and handed out masks to those who were to be sent to the evacuation centre at Leisure at Cheltenham.One woman with two young children, who was self-isolating, was waiting for a lift to the centre and was reassured by ambulance crews that they would return for her.

Emergency service workers from multiple departments were called to the scene in Cheltenham. Credit: ITV News West Country

An elderly woman said she was ‘frightened half to death’ when the police knocked but felt well looked after by the emergency workers.Gas and electricity workers were seen working underground to establish the source of the problem.A stretch of Swindon Road from the junction with Poole Way to the junction with Carlton Place was affected by road closures as motorists were sent on diversions.And traffic lights at the junction of the Lower High Street and Poole Way were out, meaning drivers had to go slowly at the darkened junction.

Many people gathered on the street as they waited for developments Credit: ITV News West Country

By 11.20pm, people were being asked to move from the area to the Leisure centre at Cheltenham.Those who faced mobility or other issues in getting there, were offered lifts by ambulance crews who ensured any necessary medicine was also taken.No-one was reported to have been injured during the incident.