‘Game-changing’ X-ray scanners lead contraband crackdown at South West prisons

State-of-the-art X-ray scanners installed at prisons in the South West have led to a crackdown in contraband.

Guards have discovered dozens of illegal items since the scanners were installed at 16 prisons across the UK - including HMP Bristol and HMP Exeter.

The scanners allow staff to see instantly if prisoners are attempting to smuggle items such as drugs, weapons and phones.

An X-ray scan on a prisoner that was taken using the new technology. Credit: Ministry of Justice

In Exeter, the new technology has already led to seizure of at least three contraband items - including a mobile phone and tobacco.

The prison’s Deputy Governor, Pete Lewis, said: “The impact of the body scanner has far surpassed our expectations.

“We have already been able to stop drugs, tobacco and a mobile phone from entering HMP Exeter after just a week of the scanner being installed.

“This is a brilliant win for us and we are excited about the more stable and drug-free environment it will help to create.”

The new scanners have already been effective at HMP Exeter.

The installation of the new scanners comes as part of a new £10 million package from the Government to tackle violence and drug use in prisons.

Metal-detection equipment, phone-blocking technology and a new digital forensics facility have also been promised as part of the package.

Prisons and Probation Minister Lucy Frazer QC MP added: “The new technology here at Exeter is a vital part of our efforts to stem the flow of contraband into jails and allow officers to focus on rehabilitation.

“The scanners form part of our wider efforts to transform our prisons, creating 10,000 additional modern places and stepping up security to cut crime and ultimately better protect the public.”

