Men urged to donate blood plasma due to West Country donor shortage

Men who have had coronavirus symptoms are being urged to donate blood plasma due to shortage of male donors in the South West.

More than 10,000 people across the West Country have volunteered to donate blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19 but only 36% of the volunteers are male.

According to research, men are far more likely to donate a unit of plasma with a high level of antibodies and a man booked in to donate for the first time is three times more likely to give a high antibody unit of plasma than a woman booked in to donate for the first time.

Men also have generally larger veins and a larger volume of blood in their circulation, meaning they are more likely to meet the donation requirements on the day.

Your body quickly replaces the donated antibodies and people can donate plasma as often as every two weeks. Credit: PA images

To date, around 17,000 donations have been taken nationally, including 1134 donations across the Bristol, Gloucester, Plymouth and Poole donor centres.

Plasma from people who have recovered can be transfused into people who are still unwell and struggling to develop their own immune response.

It contains neutralising antibodies which could stop the virus spreading.

You don’t need to have had had a positive test – if you had the symptoms, we want to hear from you. It is safe and easy, and you could save lives. Professor Dave Roberts, Associate Director for Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant

The NHS says donation takes about 45 minutes and your body usually replaces the plasma you’ve donated in 24 to 48 hours.

