Southmead Hospital patient furious at 'diabolical' conditions

A patient says he was disgusted by the level of cleanliness at Southmead Hospital after receiving treatment there for a serious lung infection.

"I’m just disgusted that the cleanliness of the hospital is diabolical," the patient said.

There are masks just chucked on the floors and the bins are overflowing – in a hospital with a top priority to keep coronavirus out. Southmead Hospital patient

"There’s a one-way system clearly marked on the floor, with signs to keep two metres apart, and no one is taking any notice."People are walking where they like, not keeping the distance. This isn’t just the public – it’s the staff too."

There have been 120 coronavirus-related deaths at Southmead Hospital. Credit: ITV News

The patient believes hospital workers should be doing more to monitor whether people are sticking to guidelines."I’ve had my bed changed four times in the eight days I’ve been here," he said."Outside the main entrance of the hospital, there’s a wall where people can sit. There are two places where people have clearly been sick."The stains have been there from the day I came to the hospital. They've not been cleaned.

In a hospital, things like this shouldn’t be happening. It should be cleaned up straight away. Southmead Hospital patient

North Bristol NHS Trust, which runs Southmead Hospital, said it was thankful for the feedback.Its director of operational estates and facilities Andy Jeanes said: "Protecting our patients and staff is our absolute priority and we are disappointed this patient has not had a good experience.“All the way through the pandemic we have followed the expert national guidance on infection control and prevention measures."We are grateful for the feedback and would like to offer assurance that we are working hard to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness.“Everyone needs to play their part and we ask staff, patients and visitors to follow the Hands Face Space guidelines while they are with us by washing their hands regularly, following social distancing measures and wearing a face mask where appropriate.”

