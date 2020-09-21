Two people have died and a third is critically injured after a crash in St Austell yesterday afternoon.

The B3279 Chapel Road, was closed between Nanpean and Foxhole through the night and into this morning following the incident.

Officers were called to the road in Foxhole at around 4pm on Sunday 20 September. Cornwall Fire and Rescue, Ambulance and Cornwall Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

The road has now reopened.

Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dash camera footage, to come forward.