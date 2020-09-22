Emergency services closed one of the busiest roads in Cornwall after a crash between two vehicles this afternoon.

The A30 is shut in both directions between the B3301 Carwin Rise (Loggans Moor roundabout) and A3047 near Camborne (west), causing at least two miles of queueing traffic.

Traffic website INRIX is reporting the air ambulance has landed at the site.

Devon and Cornwall Police are working with Highways Agency to divert traffic via the 'old' A30 in both directions.

There are also queues on both approaches to the closure. Congestion is building through Hayle and Camborne, and affecting the roads between Hayle and Redruth.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area where possible and expect longer journey times along diversion routes.