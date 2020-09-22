A 100-year-old RAF veteran says failing to become a fighter pilot during World War Two probably allowed him become a centurion.

Robert Walker joined the Royal Air Force in 1939 and took an eye test, hoping to become part of the flight crew.

When I joined I wanted to be a pilot, I was accepted for fighter pilot training, to my horror they found my eyesight was colour vision defective, no aircrew. It saved my life, all my entry, 50% of them were killed in the Battle of Britain, being colour vision defective probably saved my life Robert Walker MBE

The retired Flight Lieutenant's ability to speak five languages allowed him to become an interrogator.

He was awarded an MBE for his nearly 30 years of service to the RAF.

Robert Walker has previously been awarded with an MBE for his services to the RAF Credit: ITV News West Country

Today (22 September) his celebrations had to be more low key but he still received a special gift from the Station Commander of RAF St Mawgan, Wing Commander Marshall Kinnear.

As a special tribute to Robert the base had Robert's hand-written memoirs printed and published into a book.

Robert received many cards, including one from the Queen, but turning 100 was not something he expected to achieve.