Bristol’s Colston Hall set to reveal new name

Bristol’s Colston Hall will officially change its name tomorrow.

The music venue announced its intention to rebrand in 2017, and in June earlier this year, removed its existing lettering from the building.

The name-change follows a lengthy public consultation process, which more than 4,000 people took part in.

It also follows the removal of Edward Colston’s statue during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the city in June.

The new name will be revealed by venue bosses tomorrow (23 September).

A statue of Edward Colston was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol in June. Credit: PA

In a statement issued earlier this year, Bristol Music Trust said its current name - Colston Hall - was not reflective of a “progressive, forward-thinking, open arts organisation”.

“We announced three years ago that we would be changing the name as part of the transformation of the Hall, which is currently closed whilst the redevelopment work is taking place,” the statement read.

“The Hall was built 150 years after Colston died and was not founded with any of his money.

The current name does not reflect our values as a progressive, forward-thinking and open arts organisation – we want it to be representative of the city, a beacon of its values of hope, diversity and inclusion. Bristol Music Trust

“A new name was originally planned to be announced in Spring 2020, following a thorough and in-depth consultation process carried out with more than 4,000 people from communities all across the city.”

The statement added the new name will be “right for both the venue and the city.”

