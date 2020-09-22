New lease of life for Liskeard's old cattle market site

Planning permission has been granted to redevelop Liskeard's former cattle market.

The plans include creating a new shared workspace for creative businesses, as well as a covered market.

Cornwall Council has granted planning permission for the first phase of the redevelopment.

Cllr Sally Hawken, councillor for Liskeard East says "It's fabulous that we've got timetables for demolition and building work."

"People will see activity towards the end of the year".

The last auction to be held inside Liskeard's livestock market was back in December 2017. Since then the site has been locked up.

Liskeard has been an agricultural market town since the 13th century.

Cllr Sally Hawken continued : "Lots of people mourn the loss of market and I feel that too, but it's important that we look at site."

This project is the first phase of a £5million revamp using funding from the European Union.

The development will include a shared workspace incorporating creative businesses. Credit: Cornwall Council

It will create 17 flexible workspace units for creative businesses, which should be completed by June 2022. There will also be a covered market.

Once operational, the new centre is expected to add more than one million pounds a year to the local economy.