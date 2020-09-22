Two hundred students at a Weston-super-Mare primary school have been told to self-isolate - after four members of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Public Health England advised Bournville Primary School to implement restrictions after the tests came back positive.

The school, which is situated in Selworthy Road, sent a text to parents of children in the affected year groups last night (21 September) asking them to self-isolate.

Pupils in years 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 are all reportedly affected, while 30 members of staff have also been told to self-isolate.

Around 200 pupils have been asked to self-isolate.

Bournville Primary School headteacher Marie Berry said: “We are working alongside Public Health England and North Somerset Council to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff.

“In line with government guidelines, we have taken all the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

We are confident that we have tracked all those who have been in contact with the positive cases and have followed all recommendations from Public Health England. Marie Berry, Bournville Primary School headteacher

We thank the whole community of Bournville for their ongoing support doing this difficult time."

The school, which has around 500 pupils, remains open and a deep clean has been carried out.

Matt Lenny, director of Public Health at North Somerset Council, added: "The school has acted promptly and efficiently in order to ensure that the onward spread of infection is controlled.

"We have been working closely to ensure that effective infection control measures are in place.

"The school is doing all it can to keep parents and pupils updated at this difficult time.”

