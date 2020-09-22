Somerset contest final of cricket's Bob Willis Trophy

Somerset are contesting the final of cricket's Bob Willis Trophy.

They are taking on Essex in a repeat of the 2019 final day County Championship decider.

The five-day final is taking place at Lord's and Somerset captain Tom Abell says it is 'a privilege' to play there.

In last year's rain-affected final day, Essex came out on top at Taunton.

But this year Somerset have won four out of their five group games on the way to the final and Abell says he does not see his side as underdogs:

The one-off Bob Willis Trophy competition is named in memory of the late ex-England player and commentator.

It has been played following the delay to the men’s domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abell says that the way the competition has gone has been "as good as we could possibly have had".

"We feel very fortunate that we're one of the two sides in a position to play in that Lord's final.

"This year this is the first-class competition, and we're just as desperate to win it as we are the County Championship in any other season." Tom Abell

Despite playing for several months without fans, the atmosphere at a Lord's final will be different without supporters.

But Abell says the team will still be motivated by their supporters: